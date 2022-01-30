Veteran Assamese Mobile Theatre Actress Anupama Bhattacharya No More

Assamese mobile theatre’s first actress Anupama Bhattacharya passed away on Sunday at the Guwahati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) after battling from Covid-19 infection.

The veteran actress was part of a new art form, mobile theatre, and had played roles in many famous stage plays. She passed away today at GMCH at around 5.50 pm where she was admitted in the ICU after contracting Covid-19.

The noted actress was reportedly suffering from various ailments. She was a part of the famous play titled ‘Siraj’. She had also played Joymoti in Uttam Barua’s Jerengar Sati among many other famous roles.

Recalling her experience, she had once said that while playing the role of Joymoti, cold water was poured on her on stage in winter evenings. Seeing her torture on stage made people weep and they would often come to ask of her wellbeing behind the stage. This had pushed her to pursue a career in acting, she said.

She was a part of famous plays like ‘Sarapat’, ‘Nimila Anka’, ‘Biplabi’, ‘Manab Aru Danab’, ‘Taramai’, ‘Morom’, ‘Rangdhali’, and ‘Adalat’.

Bhattacharya was a part of the first mobile theatre group of Assam, Achyut Lahkar’s Nataraj, started in the year 1963.

Chief Minister of Assam, Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma also expressed his grief over her demise. He condoled her passing away on Twitter, calling it an irreparable loss for the cultural world.