Veteran Journalist Dhirendra Nath Chakraborty Hospitalised

Veteran Assam journalist Dhirendra Nath Chakraborty, who held the postition of Editor of some of the most widely circulated regional dailies, was on Monday admitted to a hospital after he fell ill.
The senior journalist was admitted to GNRC Hospital in Guwahati after reportedly contracting a severe illness.
According to reports, the veteran journalist is suffering from a severe bout of fever and had to be hospitalised as a result of that.
Reports further stated that Chakraborty was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the hospital where he is receiving treatment and under continuous observation.
The team of doctors attending to the veteran journalist informed that he has been diagnosed with Typhoid.
Further details are awaited.
In 2019, the then Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal had presented the prestigious Republic Day Journalism Award to Dhirendra Nath Chakraborty. The award was conferred on Chakraborty at Veterinary College playground in Khanapara, where the central celebration of 70th Republic day took place.