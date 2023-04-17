Veteran Journalist P P Singh No More

Senior journalist Pushp Paul Singh passed away due to heart-related ailments in Guwahati on Sunday.

As per initial reports, the senior journalist was suffering from heart conditions for some time. Last night, at around 1 am, he breathed his last.

P P Singh had been in the field of journalism for over 30 years. He had began his career with The Times Of India in Tripura.

The senior journalist also worked in Eco Times and BBC and went on to start the first news portal from Northeast.

It is a huge loss for the journalism circles and his family and friends and the veteran journalist will be fondly remembered for his contributions to this field.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma condoled the passing away of the veteran journalist on Twitter.

He wrote, "Deeply pained to learn about the demise of veteran journalist Pushp Paul Singh, who was a well known face of media for 3 decades in the North East. I offer my sincere condolences to his aggrieved family & well-wishers. Om Shanti!"