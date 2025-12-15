Veteran Journalist Prafulla Govinda Baruah To be Cremated With State Honours

Padma Shri awardee and Managing Director of The Assam Tribune, Prafulla Govinda Baruah, will be cremated with full state honours at Nabagraha crematorium in Guwahati today, family sources confirmed.

Baruah, aged 94, passed away at Apollo Hospital on Sunday night after a brief illness. His body will first be taken to his residence at Chandmari for family members and close associates to pay their respects. Following this, the mortal remains will be brought to The Assam Tribune office, allowing colleagues and the media fraternity to offer their last tributes.

The final rites will be held at Nabagraha crematorium later in the day. Sources said that the Deputy Commissioner’s office will coordinate with the family for formal arrangements in the morning. Most family members have already gathered in Guwahati to be present for the ceremonies.

Baruah’s passing marks the end of an era in Assamese journalism. He leaves behind a towering legacy that shaped the region’s media landscape over decades, carrying forward the vision of his father, Radha Govinda Baruah, the founding pioneer of The Assam Tribune.

Meanwhile, tributes poured in for the veteran journalist from all walks of life. Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said he was deeply saddened by his passing.

Deeply saddened by the passing of Padma Shri awardee and veteran editor, Shri Prafulla Govinda Baruah. A doyen of journalism & Chairman Emeritus of The Assam Tribune group, his unwavering commitment to editorial integrity has left an indelible mark on our society.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also paid his tributes to the Padma Shri Awardee.

Deeply saddened by the passing away of Shri P.G. Baruah, Owner, Editor and Managing Director of The Assam Tribune Group and a towering figure in Assam’s journalistic landscape.



His lifelong dedication to principled journalism and his immense contribution to literature, education… pic.twitter.com/rLkoHJ1ygi — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) December 14, 2025

