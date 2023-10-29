Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar to Attend Special Programme at Cotton University Tomorrow

According to the press release, the following restrictions on the movement of vehicles have been imposed:

· Plying of commercial goods carrying vehicles of four wheels and above shall be restricted on NH-27 and NH-17 falling under Guwahati City from 8 am to 8 pm on October 30, 2023

· Plying of commercial goods carrying vehicles of three wheels and above shall be restricted on AT Road, DG Road, MG Road, Tyabullah Road, GNB Road, B. Barooah Road and GS Road from 7 am to 4 pm on 30th October, 2023