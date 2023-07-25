Guwahati: Visitor Raises Concern over Deplorable Condition at Science Museum

Regional Science Centre in Guwahati’s Khanapara area, popularly known as Science Museum has been attracting students, teachers and the general public since its inauguration in the year 1994.
The museum provides an able forum for the general and enthusiastic public to learn science through interaction and fun.
However, recently, it is noticed that the compound area of the museum is in a deplorable state due to mismanagement by the concerned authorities.
Taking to Twitter, a visitor, after visiting the museum, expressed his concern over a dirty pool that housed numerous fish. He stated that the pool in front of the aquarium was evidently not been cleaned or managed for an extended period by the concerned authorities.
Raising concern, the visitor urged, “Daily maintenance and cleaning of the pool and also the surroundings of the Science Centre should also be carried out. As we pay for the tickets and various educational shows and tours of the Science Centre, the money should be properly used to keep the surrounding clean.”
The visitor further told Pratidin Time Digital, “The compound area of the museum is in deplorable condition including garbage in the dustbins that I feel is hardly shifted every day as it was overloaded.”