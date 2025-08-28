Guwahati Top Stories Voyaging Through Guwahati in a Floody Day | Through Photos Guwahati witnessed yet another day of chaos as relentless rainfall lashed the city on Thursday, leaving most major roads and low-lying areas submerged. PratidinTime News Desk 28 Aug 2025 18:57 IST Follow UsNew UpdateSurvey 1/7SurveyNalapara 2/7NalaparaDispur 3/7DispurAdvertismentSundarpur 4/7Sundarpur 5/7AIDCHatigaon 6/7HatigaonAIDC 7/7AIDC Artificial Floods RainfallSubscribe to our Newsletter! Be the first to get exclusive offers and the latest newsSubscribe Now Read the Next Article