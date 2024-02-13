VP Jagdeep Dhankhar To Arrive In Guwahati Today

The Vice President of India Jagdeep Dhankhar is set to arrive in Guwahati on Tuesday (February 13) ahead of taking part in the Assam civilian awards ceremony.
The highest civilian awards of the state will be conferred on distinguished individuals ceremonially today in an event. The Assam civilian awards are conferred under three categories, namely, Assam Baibhav, Assam Saurabh, and Assam Gaurav.
The Assam government will recognize and honour as many as 22 exemplary individuals from their respective walks of life for their service and efforts towards the society. Vice President Dhankhar "will grace this momentous occasion," mentioned a press release.
The release stated, "The Government of Assam is all set to confer the Highest State Civilian Awards, namely Assam Baibhav, Assam Saurabh and Assam Gaurav upon 22 chosen individuals from various fields for the exemplary service and contribution made by them in their respective fields."
"Organised by the State Government, the Award Ceremony, which was scheduled to be held on February 10, 2024 at Srimanta Sankaradeva Kalakshetra in Guwahati, Assam has now been rescheduled to February 13, 2024. The Hon'ble Vice President of India, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar will grace this momentous occasion," it further added.
It may be noted that earlier scheduled to be held on February 10, Saturday, the programme was rescheduled and will be held on Tuesday with VP Jagdeep Dhankhar in attendance.