Ward Delimitation of GMC Finalized

The municipal wards in the Guwahati city have been increased to 60 ahead of the civic polls.

The Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) today published the final ward delimitation order.

As per the new delimitation order, ward number 1 includes parts of Sodilapur, Dahan Garigaon, Kahari Garigaon, part of Pachim Jalukbari and part of Uttar Jalukbari.

Ward 2 includes Nambari railway colony, part of Gotanagar, part of Uttar Jalukbari, majar Jalukbari, part of Pachim Jalukbari, parts of Tetelia and parts of Dakhin Jalukbari.

New railway colony of Pandu, Ferry Ghat railway colony number 3, 4, 5 and 6 and Institute railway colony will fall under ward 3.

Under ward 4, part of rest camp railway colony of Pandu, Water works (part) railway colony and temple Ghat colony are included.

Adabari and Garpandu area fall under ward number 5.

Maligaon, Triangular railway colony area, Loco railway colony, B.B.C Colony, Adabari railway colony, new Adabari railway colony, part of Sadilapur area, part of Uttar Jalukbari, part of Jalukbari and Garpandu area fall under ward 6.

Ward 7 includes Kamakhya temple area, Kamakhya railway colony and Pandu nath Basti.

Ward 8 includes Kamkhya temple area and Kamakhya railway colony.

Ward 9 includes West Maligaon railway colony, West Gotanagar railway colony, central Gotanagar railway colony, part of East Maligaon railway colony, East Gotanagar railway colony and Gosala railway colony.

Ward 10 includes Part of Nambari, part of Gotanagar, Tetelia Gaon and Boragaon.

Fatashil, part of Datalpara, part of Manpara, part of Ganeshpara, part of Dhirenpara and part of Pub-Boragaon and Garchuk are included in ward no 11.

Part of Gotanagar, Gotanagar N.C., Maligaon N.C., part of Santipur and part of Devkota Nagarare included in ward no 12.

Under ward no 13, part of Gotanagar, part of Maligaon, Fatshil, Durgasarabor and Santipur are included.

Part of Santipur area and Kumarpara area, and Bhutnath area fall under ward no 14.

Under ward no 15, Machkhowa, part of Kumarpara and part of Athgaon are included.

Old jail campus, Shri Digambar Jain temple, GMC market complex and Vishwaratna hotel fall under ward no 16.

Panbazar and Lakhtokia fall under ward no 17.

Ward no 18 includes KC Das Commerce College, Guwahati Lions eye hospital and Borsola beel.

Dr B. Barooah cancer institute, Kalicharan nursing home, Fatasil harijan colony and Bishnupur are included in ward no 19.

Under ward no 20, Bhaskar nagar area, part of Fatashil, Harizan colony and Itabhata are included.

Bhaskar nagar area, Barshapara area, part of Lalganesh and Ananda nagar area are included in ward no 21.

Part of Jotikuchi, Dhopolia area, Sankar Nagar area, Ram nagar area and part of Odalbakra are included in ward no 22.

Part of Dhirenpara, part of Ganeshpara, part of Datal Para, Katahbari, Garchuk, part of Ahomgaon and Betkuchi fall under ward 23.

Under ward no 24, Lokhra area, Garbhanga area, Sarusajai area, Bor Sojai area, Sawkuchi and part of Dakhin Gaon are included.

Under ward no 25, parts of Dakhingaon, Sonaighuli area, Jugashree Nagar, Odalbakra, Jyotishreenagar area, part of Jyotikuchi and part of Shreebhuminagar are included.

Under ward no 26, Part of Kahilipara, Lutuma area, Binova nagar area, refugee colony, Narakasur area and part of cycle factory area is included.

Part of Birubari, part of Rupnagar, Nizarapara, Pragati Pur area and part of Guwahati medical college area are included in ward no 27.

Lachit nagar, SB Deorah college, Rupnagar and Pir Baba Dargah are included in ward no 28.

Madhab Das high school, Udaypur, Brindaban Seva ashram and Meen Bhawan fall under ward 29.

Under ward 30, DGP office, Arya hospital, Suhagpur and Rehabari post office are included.

Digholi pukhuri and Paltanbazar are included under ward 31.

Kharghuli area part, Uzanbazar and Jorpukhuri area are included under ward 32.

Kharghuli area part, Nabagraha temple area, Chenikuthi area and Hadayatpur fall under ward 33.

Kharghuli area part, Jaypur, Nizarapar and Nabagraha Samshan area fall under ward 34.

Chandmari, Milanpur, Krishnanpur and Nizarapara fall under ward 35.

Under ward 36, Rajgarh area, Pub sarania, Lachit Nagar, South Sarania, Gandhi Basti and Islampur are included.

RGB road and Rajgarh link road are included in ward 37.

Anil nagar, Nabin nagar is included in ward 38.

Bhangagarh, Ganeshguri and RGB road are included under ward 39.

Under ward 40, the areas included are parts of medical college, Christian Basti, Udayachal, Ganeshguri and part of Kahilipara and jatia.

Under ward 41, Jatia, Khilipara, Dakhingaon, Hatigaon, Basisthapur are included.

Barsajai(part), Hatigaon(part), Notboma(part) and Embankment road(part) are included under ward 42.

Sarusajai, Barsajai, Saukuchi, and Nalapara area fall under ward 43.

Basistha(part), NH 37(part), Barpathar, and Ganesh nagar area (part) fall under ward 44.

Under ward 45, Maidam area (part), Khanapara area (part), Bhakrapara area (part) and Basistha area (part) are included.

Khanpara area (part NC), Maidam area (part), Beltola area (part) and Khanapara area (part) are included under ward 46.

Under ward 47, Beltola (part), Bongaon and Hatigaon area are included.

In ward 48, Rukminigaon (part), GS road (part) and capital complex are included.

In ward 49, Sorumotoria, Hengrabari, VIP road, Dwarka nagar area and Mathura nagar area are included.

Japrigog is included in ward 50.

Hengrabari is included under ward 51.

Madgaria, Kushal nagar area and Hengrabari are included under ward 52.

Jyotinagar, Bamunimaidam and new Gauhati railway colony are included in ward 53.

Under ward 54, Chandmari, Milanpur and Krishna Nagar area (part) are included.

Noonmati, Jyotinagar, Bamunimaidam and Ananda nagar, Choonsali area fall under ward 55.

Under ward 56, Bhabanipur, Number 2 Salbari, Sector-3 and New Guwahati have been included.

Noonmati refinery, Number 1 Salbari, Gopal Nagar, Swahid Nagar and Kenduguri are included under ward 57.

Birkuchi, Kalitakuchi(part), Satgaon and Narengi housing colony fall under ward 58.

Baghorbari(part), Satgaon (part), Hengrabari (part), Dwaranda (part) and Juripur (part) are included in ward 59.

Lastly, under ward 60, Bagorbari(part), Satgaon(part) and Madhab Nagarof Khanapara area are included.