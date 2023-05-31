Guwahati News

WATCH: Assam CM Conducts Late-Night Inspection In Guwahati

He captioned the video, ”A night out - to check civic facilities, construction protocols etc. Guwahati - May 30-31, 2023”
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa undertook a late-night inspection on Tuesday and took stock of the construction works that are being carried out in Guwahati.

In a video he shared on Twitter, the chief minister was seen conducting a late-night inspection along with officials and his security personnel.

It is learned that the video was shot on Tuesday late night in which CM Sarma can be seen in a casual look, wearing a T-shirt and inspecting the construction work while discussing it with officials.

He also took stock of the new construction plan in the Assam Secretariat premises. Notably, it was a prompt visit by the CM and no prior information was given to anybody.

Himanta Biswa Sarma

