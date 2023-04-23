Why didn't Raveena Tandon visit Guwahati for "Beltola Bohagi Utsav"?

All might have wished to catch a glimpse of the Bollywood veteran actress from the 90s Raveena Tandon on Saturday night amid rainy weather in the city, however, she couldn’t make it to Guwahati due to a high fever.

Yes, you heard it right, the Bollywood actress herself had revealed that she was eagerly waiting to visit the beautiful city of Guwahati at ‘Beltola Bohagi Utsav’, but, in the end, she didn’t approach further as she was down with a fever.

In a video message, Padma Shri awardee Raveena Tandon said, “Namaskar, Myself Raveena Tandon, I wanted to say that Sanjay Goswami of 'Beltola Bohagi Utsav Ujjapan Samiti’ invited me to receive the very prestigious Dr Bhupen Hazarika Award, which I accept it. But, unfortunately, I am down with fever and cold, hence, I will not be able to make it to Guwahati to receive this very special award on April 22. Nevertheless, I am looking forward to visit Guwahati very soon. Wishing you all (Dil Se) a very very happy Bihu.”

Notably, the 'Beltola Bohagi Utsav Ujjapan Samiti' had earlier announced that the committee will ceremonially confer Dr Bhupen Hazarika Award-2023 to Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon.

The award has been conferred to different veterans in the fields of literature and culture since 2012. The award carries a sum of Rs 2 lakh, a memoir, a citation and an Angabastra.