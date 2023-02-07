Be Wise In Choosing Friends: Guwahati Police Commissioner

The Commissioner of Guwahati Police, Diganta Borah on Tuesday called on citizens to be wise in choosing their friend circles.

The Guwahati CP was addressing the media after the police arrested the culprits in a kidnapping case that took place in the city.

CP Borah said, “Friends can be the reason behind your doom. Remember to exercise caution while choosing your friends or while choosing to go out and party with them.”

This comes after Ankur Surana, the victim who was abducted, had gone out with his friends to party. When he did not return home, the family members lodged a complaint with the police after which the probe had been launched.

After their investigation successfully lead to the capture of the five people accused in the kidnapping case, the Guwahati Police Commissioner said, “Friends and party spelt trouble for Ankur Surana. His father had lodged a missing complaint on February 2.”

He said, “According to the family, a friend had called Ankur for a party that night. The kidnappers demanded money through high-end technology.”

Diganta Borah said that the abductors contacted Surana’s sister in Mumbai to demand the ransom money. “So far, we have arrested five people in connection with the matter. We will soon catch the others whose names have come up during our investigation,” assured the Commissioner of Police in Guwahati.

Meanwhile, as per a communiqué from the police, the five arrested accused were identified as Rupam Das (33), Rajen Kaimal (33), Haren Das (48) and Gautam Das (27), residents of Amsing Jorabat under Satgaon Police Station, and Azaharr Choudhury (29), a resident of Hepkuchi under Baihata Police Station.