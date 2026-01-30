With Amit Shah in Guwahati, Assam BJP Locks NDA Path for Assembly Polls

Assam Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Dilip Saikia on Friday welcomed Union Home Minister Amit Shah at the state party headquarters, Atal Bihari Vajpayee Bhawan, in Guwahati’s Basistha area. Shah arrived after concluding his programme for the day in Assam’s Dibrugarh and Dhemaji.

Speaking to reporters there, Saikia said that the BJP will proceed to the upcoming assembly elections as a part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). The decision was taken in a meeting attended by the Union Home Minister. Several senior leaders, including Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and others were also present.

The Assam BJP president, speaking on the outcomes of the meeting, also mentioned the seat sharing for the polls. “The BJP will contest the Assam elections as a part of the NDA. Regarding seat sharing, we are still in discussions, and a decision will be reached soon,” said Saikia.

He told reporters that Amit Shah, during the meeting, advised the party leaders and workers on increasing the party’s vote share as well as the seat count in the upcoming polls.

Notably, Shah today performed the Bhumi Poojan for Assam’s second legislative assembly in Dibrugarh and later attended the Mising Youth Festival in Dhemaji. He addressed massive public gatherings, asserting the BJP’s commitment to the people of Assam.