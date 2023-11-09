Woman Hacked To Death By Husband In North Guwahati

Guwahati News

Following the incident, Mohan was swifty taken into custody by the police and is now facing serious charges.
A barbarous murder has come to light in North Guwahati wherein a woman was brutally hacked to death by her husband. The incident took place near Manikarneswar Devalaya.

According to sources, the woman was subjected to harassment and abuse by her husband, identified as Mohan Barman, and it is suspected that things took a turn for the worse on Wednesday night.

The deceased has been identified as Anupa Barman.

Earlier in the month of May, a young woman Sadeja Khatun, named was brutally killed and buried in the paddy field by her lover in North Guwahati. This incident took place in Rangmahal village. 

