Woman’s Body Found Inside Hotel Room in Guwahati's Paltan Bazaar

In a sensational incident, the body of a woman was recovered from a hotel in Guwahati’s Paltan Bazaar locality on Wednesday evening.
As per reports, the body of the woman was recovered under mysterious circumstances inside room no 114 of the first floor of Hotel Trimurty International at Paltan Bazaar.
The deceased woman has been identified as Jinti Bayan Choudhury, a resident of Barpeta’s Ambarihaat, sources said.
Reportedly, Jinti had booked a room in the hotel two days ago.
Meanwhile, the Paltan Bazaar Police has arrived at the incident spot and lodged a case in this regard. An investigation is currently underway into the case.
In a similar incident, a lifeless body of a woman was recovered inside a hotel room in the city's Fancy Bazar area earlier this yaer.
The incident was reported from Hotel Rajhans located in the midst of Fancy Bazar.
According to information, the woman was staying with her husband and used to hardly come out of the room. Hotel authorities informed that the room had been completely shut for a few days which raised suspicion among them. Upon unlocking the room with the master key, the lifeless body of the woman was found.