College Student Found Hanging Inside House In Guwahati

A young woman was allegedly found hanging inside her residence in Guwahati’s Geetanagar area on Thursday night.
The deceased, identified as Dolly Mazumdar, was said to be a bright student enrolled at a private university in the city.
According to the information received, Mazumdar was residing at her grandmother's house in Guwahati and attending college from there. On Friday night, her family briefly left the house, and upon their return, they found Mazumdar hanging from the ceiling fan in her room.
The reason behind her taking the extreme step couldn’t be established. No notes were found in the vicinity.
Local police were informed soon after and investigation has been initiated in this regard.