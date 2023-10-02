Youth Found Hanging Inside in Guwahati’s Pandu Rehab Centre

In yet another shocker from the Guwahati city, a youth was found hanging inside a room at a rehabilitation centre on Monday morning.
The incident was reported at a de-addiction centre namely ‘Loving Hands Wellness Society’ at Sadilapur in Pandu locality.
Initial information from sources indicated that the youth was admitted to the rehabilitation facility three days ago to pursue treatment for his drug addiction.
The deceased youth has been identified as Rahul Ali.
Meanwhile, Jalukbari police recovered the body and sent it for post-mortem.
An investigation into the incident is underway.
It may also be mentioned that last September, a body of a youth was recovered under mysterious circumstances at a rehabilitation centre in Guwahati.
The incident has been reported at a rehabilitation centre named Willing Way Wellness Society situated at Panjabari in Guwahati.
According to reports, the youth fell off the terrace of the rehab centre. The deceased youth has been identified as Bhaskar Muchahary, sources said.