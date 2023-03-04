Youth Stabbed By Miscreant With Knife In Guwahati

A youth was grievously injured after being stabbed with a knife by a miscreant in Physical assault case in Guwahati’s Kumarpara locality on Saturday night.

According to sources, the youth, identified as Darasun Ali (30), was reportedly stabbed on his stomach, leaving him bleeding profusely.

The victim was immediately shifted to Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH) in the causality ward by Bharalumukh Police at around 8.18 pm in a critical condition.

The cause of the physical assault has not been ascertained yet.

A case was lodged in connection to the incident at Bharalumukh Police Station.

It may be mentioned that a similar incident was reported last month in the city where a youth was grievously injured after being stabbed by a miscreant in Guwahati’s Dispur locality.

The youth, identified as Abhijit Saikia, was attacked while he was asleep at his residence situated at Debdaru path behind MLA hostel in Dispur.

Abhijeet was reportedly stabbed on his stomach and leg. Fortunately, the stab wounds weren’t fatal, a source informed.

It was also learnt that the youth belongs to an affluent family and is the son of a Supreme Court lawyer, namely Nirupama Saikia.

Following the incident, he was rushed to GNRC hospital in the city for urgent medical attention.

Dispur police reached the crime scene soon after and initiated an investigation into the matter.