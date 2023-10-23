Youth's Scooty Stunt Ends In Head-On Crash with Car In Guwahati

In an unfortunate turn of events amid the Durga Puja festivities in Guwahati city, an accident took place at Birkhuchi in Narengi, involving two bike-borne youths and a vehicle.
According to sources, the two youths were seen recklessly riding a scooter bearing registration number ‘AS 01 FN 6295’, endangering the safety of those around. They performed stunts near the Narangi Hindi High School, driving against traffic and subsequently, in a terrible twist, they collided with a oncoming EON car.
The impact of the collision was so intense that it led to severe damage to both vehicles, including the scooter’s front wheel completely coming off. Fortunately, both the youths miraculously survived.
While the one riding the scooter fled the scene following the incident, the pillion rider, identified as Bishnu Barman, had to stay his ground as he sustained significant injuries on his legs and hands.
On the scene, the driver of the EON car, identified as Ram Narayan Chubedi, suffered minor injuries due to the collision.
Local residents quickly gathered at the accident site and helped the injured youth up. They allege that the youths were intoxicated with banned substances, however, that is yet to be investigated.
City police reached the scene soon after and sent the injured parties to a nearby hospital for medical attention.