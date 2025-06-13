Zoo Road Blast: Chinmoy Lahkar Freed After 6 Years, Re-Arrested Immediately

After spending nearly six years behind bars, Chinmoy Lahkar finally stepped out of prison. But his moment under the open sky was short-lived. Even before he could fully breathe in his freedom, the Udalguri police swiftly re-arrested him at the prison gates.

Lahkar is a prime accused in the infamous Zoo Road grenade blast case, a high-profile act of terror that shook Assam. He had been lodged in jail since June 1, 2019, following his arrest in connection with the blast.

Lahkar’s arrest is part of a broader crackdown in the Zoo Road grenade blast probe. Several others accused in the same case remain in custody, including Jahnabi Saikia, Pranamay Rajguru, and Bijoy Asom.

Earlier on April 10, the Gauhati High Court (HC) granted bail to Sanjiv Talukdar, an accused in the Zoo Road grenade blast case, which was investigated by the National Investigation Agency (NIA). Talukdar had been in jail for nearly six years since his arrest on May 27, 2019.