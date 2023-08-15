Zoo Road Flyover to be Inaugurated Before Durga Puja This Year: CM Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said that the Zoo Road flyover in Guwahati city will be inaugurated before the Durga Puja festival this year.
This announcement comes as much relief to the commuters of the city as this would lessen the traffic congestion that they had been facing since the start of the construction works for the flyover.
Meanwhile, the Maligaon flyover will be inaugurated between August 28 and September 3. The preparation for its inauguration is in full swing as the workers have sped up the construction works to make it ready ahead of the deadline.
Further speaking on the opening of Guwahati-North Guwahati Bridge, the chief minister informed that it will be inaugurated next year around Bihu.