Zubeen Garg Recovering Well, To Be Discharged From Hospital Soon

Assam's singing sensation Zubeen Garg, who was hospitalized in Guwahati's Nemcare Hospital due to illness, is currently making a good recovery, according to sources.
At present, he is being monitored closely in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and is expected to be released by today evening or tomorrow morning.
Meanwhile, his upcoming show in London has been cancelled in view of his health condition, his manager informed.
Garg was rushed to Nemcare hospital on Tuesday evening after he unexpectedly collapsed while working on a song in his studio. The following day, Dr Hitesh Baruah, the Managing Director of the private hospital, announced that Garg was no longer in a critical condition.
“There is nothing to worry, Zubeen is out of danger, however, we will keep him under medical observation for the day. All the necessary tests are being conducted,” he had said.
It may be mentioned that earlier in the year 2020, Zubeen Garg was hospitalized after he suddenly fell ill while participating at a special function in Gauhati Town Club.
In the year 2021, Zubeen again fell ill and was immediately admitted to a private hospital in Guwahati. Doctors treating Zubeen Garg had said the singer/actor/producer was facing health issues due to high blood pressure.
Thereafter, in the year 2022, the singer was hospitalised in Assam’s Dibrugarh. He also sustained a minor head injury due to physical illness. He had a seizure following an epileptic fit and has received stitches on his head.