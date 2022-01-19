Guwahati: Only 11 Areas Designated for Parking Places Under GMC

Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) Commissioner Debashish Sarma said that only 11 places in the city are designated for parking under the corporation. Earlier, there were 52 places.

The Commissioner said that now only GMC is operating the parking places and the parking fees can only be collected from the designated places under GMC and if any person collects fees for parking from other places that will be illegal.

Two persons have also been arrested for collecting parking fees illegally in Guwahati on Wednesday.

The commissioner requested the public not to give parking fees other than the designated parking areas.

For two-wheelers, the public will have to pay Rs. 5 for the first two hours and after two hours, Rs. 5 per hour will have to be paid.

For four-wheelers, Rs. 10 has been fixed for the first two hours and thereafter they will have to pay Rs. 10 per hour.

The commissioner further stated that people deployed for parking will be provided with uniforms and if any person will collect fees illegally they will have to go to jail.

The designated parking areas under GMC in Guwahati are:

Cotton Collegiate Road

Dr. S.C. Das Road

H.B Road, Baptist Church

R.P. Road, B.K Tower

H.B. Road, Khubchand

Bhagagarh Flyover

Ganeshguri Flyover

Adabari Bus Terminal

Fancy Bazar Basement

Lachit Ghat

