Guwahati: Parag Kumar Das Memorial Debate Competition Held At Rabindra Bhawan

The Parag Kumar Das Memorial Debate Competition was held for the final time today at Guwahati’s Rabindra Bhawan. The competition was held on the Silver Jubilee year of the competition that was started in 1997.

Around 500 debaters from different parts of the world took part in the competition which was also held online on ‘Zoom’ platform. Prashant Kumar Deka, former High Court judge presided over the competition.

A beautiful photo show reflecting the glorious 25-year journey was presented on the occasion. Three former debaters from New Delhi, Kolkata, and Jorhat were present as the jury for the debate.

Participants from over 30 colleges and universities from different parts of the state came over to Rabindra Bhawan where the competition was held.

The motion for the debate was, “Solely for centralizing more power, the Union Government is not interested in resolution of the inter-state border disputes of North -East of India”.

The competition is being held every year since 1997, in memory of late journalist, Parag Kumar Das who was assassinated in broad daylight in 1996. This will be the last time the debate competition is held, and from the year 2022 onwards, it will be replaced by an annual lecture given by eminent journalists.

