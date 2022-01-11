Guwahati Police Arrest 3 In Connection With Teer Gambling

In its ongoing drive against illegal Teer, an archery-based lottery game, Guwahati Police on Tuesday arrested a total of three individuals in two separate raids.

A Chandmari Police team arrested one Nasidul Ali, a Teer bookie from the city’s Silpukhuri area. They also recovered a mobile phone from his possession.

Legal proceedings against him were initiated, Guwahati Police informed via its Twitter handle. It wrote, “#DriveAgainstTeer A CGPD team from Chandmari PS arrested a Teer bookie, Nasidul Ali from Silpukhuri today. A mobile phone was recovered from him. Legal proceedings have been initiated”.

In a separate raid in the city’s Gopal Nagar Tiniali, two others were arrested for their involvement in Teer gambling. They have been identified as Sarat Barman and Md Adil Ahmed.

A Noonmati Police Station team arrested the two and recovered 15 Teer books, three mobile phones, a scooter along with ₹ 2160 in cash from their possession.

“#DriveAgainstTeer continues. A CGPD team from Noonmati PS arrested one Sarat Barman & one Md Adil Ahmed from Gopal Nagar Tiniali for their involvement in Teer gambling. 15 Teer books, 3 mobile phones, 1 scooter & ₹ 2160 cash were recovered from their possession”, the Twitter handle of Guwahati Police further informed.

