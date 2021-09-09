Guwahati ‘Rave’ Party Case: HC Grants Bail To 6 Accused

In a latest development in the Kharguli rave party case, the Guwahati high court has granted bail to six of the accused, while, five bail pleas have been rejected.

In connection to the case, six people were caught using cocaine at the birthday party of one Amit Baruah on the evening of August 13 at a flat in Riveria apartment in Kharguli Hills of the city. The police claimed that a rave party was organised.

A total of 19 persons have been accused in the case, of which, 12 are currently in judicial custody and had applied for bail pleas.

18 of the guests attending the party including the organiser Vikas Jain were arrested along with the possession of four kilogrammes of cocaine, and weed of different types, Guwahati City Commissioner of Police Harmeet Singh was quoted as saying in a PTI report. On August 28, prime accused Vishal Chaudhary was arrested in Delhi who supplied cocaine to Guwahati.

On September 4, Vishal Choudhury was shot on his left leg by Guwahati Police while he tried to escape police He has been admitted to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital.

The arrested people were not only engaged in buying, selling, and consuming illegal drugs but had also violated the Covid-19 protocol by gathering in large numbers and holding a party, which is prohibited by the state government, Singh had noted.

Moreover, an investigating officer in the Guwahati rave party case was suspended by the city police department for alleged negligence in duty. The officer in question is ASI Taraprasad Singh of Latasil police station.