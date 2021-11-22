Guwahati: Unidentified Dead Body Recovered Under Saraighat Bridge

AssamGuwahati NewsTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
Dead Body Found Under Saraighat Bridge
REPRESENTATIVE

The dead body was reportedly recovered from under the Saraighat Bridge in Guwahati, along the banks.

In a shocking incident, an unidentified dead body has been recovered in Amingaon in North Guwahati on Monday.

The body was reportedly recovered from under the Saraighat Bridge, along the banks.

Related News

Assam: 2 Killed, 5 Injured As Vehicle Carrying Groom Party…

Assam: NHAI To Construct 7 Flyovers, 1 ROB In The Pathsala –…

4 ENNG Cadres Caught In Arunachal Pradesh

Maharashtra: 4 Killed, 6 Injured In An Accident

Eyewitnesses said that they suspect the body was left there last night.

The deceased individual is believed to be from the Bihari community. Meanwhile, the incident has caused sensations among the people in the area.

ALSO READ: Assam: 2 Killed, 5 Injured As Vehicle Carrying Groom Party Crashes Into Tree

You might also like
Top Stories

AASU-backed ‘Citizens protest’ across State today

Assam

Tripura government announces new recruitment policy

Top Stories

PhD scholar found dead in TU hostel

National

“Rivers Are Living Entities”: PM Modi On Mann Ki Baat

National

Delhi under aerial attack alert

Assam

Arunachal Pradesh’s first medical college to begin academic session from today