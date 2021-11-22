Guwahati: Unidentified Dead Body Recovered Under Saraighat Bridge

The dead body was reportedly recovered from under the Saraighat Bridge in Guwahati, along the banks.

In a shocking incident, an unidentified dead body has been recovered in Amingaon in North Guwahati on Monday.

Eyewitnesses said that they suspect the body was left there last night.

The deceased individual is believed to be from the Bihari community. Meanwhile, the incident has caused sensations among the people in the area.

