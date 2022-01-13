Guwahati: Woman Found Murdered In Hatigaon, In-Laws Arrested

In a shocking incident on Thursday, a woman was murdered in the Hatigaon area of Guwahati.

The woman has been identified as one Dilowar Begum. The police suspect that the woman was strangled to death.

Meanwhile, the in-laws have been accused of troubling the woman for dowry for a long time. Police suspect that she was killed for that reason.

The Hatigaon Police have arrested all the family members of the in-laws in connection with the case.

