5 Herbal Teas to Manage Blood Sugar Levels Naturally | Know How

Living with diabetes or prediabetes requires careful blood sugar management. While food and exercise are essential components of this management, sometimes additional assistance is needed.
Nature offers a range of herbal beverages that can support our efforts. These beverages are not only simple to prepare, but they also provide a host of health benefits.
Here are five herbal teas that can naturally help control blood sugar levels:
Fenugreek, a common kitchen herb, is known for its numerous health benefits, including blood sugar regulation. According to a study published in the Journal of Diabetes and Metabolic Disorders, fenugreek seeds contain soluble fiber that can help manage blood sugar levels by slowing down carbohydrate digestion and absorption. To make fenugreek tea, soak a teaspoon of fenugreek seeds in hot water for a few minutes and strain before drinking.
How it helps:
Improves insulin sensitivity.
Reduces fasting blood sugar levels.
Regular consumption can lead to a significant decrease in HbA1c levels, a marker of long-term blood glucose control.
Cinnamon is a popular spice with a sweet and warm flavor, and it also has medicinal properties. Research published in the Journal of Medicinal Food highlights that cinnamon can improve insulin sensitivity and lower blood sugar levels. Cinnamon tea can be easily prepared by adding a stick of cinnamon to hot water and letting it steep for 10 minutes.
How it helps:
Slows down the breakdown of carbohydrates in the digestive tract.
Enhances insulin sensitivity, allowing glucose to be used more efficiently by the body's cells.
Consistent use has been linked to reductions in fasting blood sugar and HbA1c levels.
Ginger is a powerful herb with anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. A study in the Journal of Complementary and Integrative Medicine found that ginger can improve fasting blood sugar levels and HbA1c in people with type 2 diabetes. To make ginger tea, grate a small piece of fresh ginger root and steep it in hot water for 5-10 minutes.
How it helps:
Improves insulin sensitivity.
Reduces oxidative stress and inflammation, both of which are linked to diabetes.
Regular consumption can lead to lower fasting blood sugar levels.
Green tea is renowned for its numerous health benefits, including its potential to aid in blood sugar regulation. According to research published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, green tea contains polyphenols, specifically epigallocatechin gallate (EGCG), which can help improve insulin sensitivity and lower blood sugar levels. Brew green tea by steeping a tea bag or loose leaves in hot water for 2-3 minutes.
How it helps:
Regulates glucose levels.
Improves insulin activity.
Regular consumption can lead to a moderate reduction in fasting blood sugar and HbA1c levels.
Hibiscus tea, known for its vibrant color and tangy flavor, is rich in antioxidants and has been studied for its potential to lower blood sugar levels. A study in the Journal of Nutritional Biochemistry found that hibiscus extract can significantly reduce fasting blood sugar levels and improve insulin sensitivity. To make hibiscus tea, steep dried hibiscus flowers in hot water for about 5-10 minutes.
How it helps:
Lowers blood glucose levels.
Enhances insulin sensitivity.
The antioxidants in hibiscus can combat oxidative stress, which is beneficial for overall health.
These herbal teas offer a natural and effective way to support blood sugar management. Incorporating them into your daily routine, alongside a balanced diet and regular exercise, can help maintain healthy blood sugar levels and improve overall well-being.