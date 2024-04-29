6th Practical Endocrinology Conference Elevates Medical Discourse in Guwahati

The 6th "Practical Endocrinology" conference, a cornerstone event in North East India's medical calendar focusing on Diabetes and Endocrinology, took center stage at Taj Vivanta, Khanapara on April 28, 2024. Renowned for its commitment to unbiased content, the conference tackled the latest developments and challenges in managing conditions like Diabetes, Thyroid disorders, and other hormonal imbalances.
Since its inception in 2018, the conference has seen remarkable growth, attributed to its dedication to delivering quality content. This year witnessed the participation of over 25 National Faculty members who shared their expertise and insights with attendees. Noteworthy sessions included an open mic forum and an eposter session tailored for Postgraduates, fostering an environment of learning and collaboration.
Esteemed figures such as Dr. Harsha Bhattacharjee, Dr. Nomal Chandra Borah, Dr. Tonmoy Das, and Dr. Dulal Chandra Borkotoky were honored during the "Diabetes Pearls" session for their significant contributions to healthcare in the North East region.
The brainchild behind this impactful conference is Dr. Mithun Bhartia, an Endocrinologist and the sole Sexologist in the Northeast. Dr. Bhartia, who spent over 12 years practicing in the UK, returned to Assam with a mission to enhance medical education and deliver evidence-based treatments to the local community.
Dr. Bhartia also addressed the vital issue of sexual dysfunction and its impact on patients' lives, highlighting the role clinicians play in providing support and solutions.
Recognized for its scientific rigor, the conference strikes a balance between theory and practice, aiming to empower local healthcare professionals with the latest advancements in Diabetes and Endocrinology management. Dr. Banshi Saboo, a mentor to Dr. Mithun Bhartia, serves as the Organizing Chair, while Dr. Rajkumar Bhartia takes on the role of Convenor, ensuring the success and relevance of this esteemed gathering.