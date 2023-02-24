Adenovirus infection: Symptoms and Key Details

The number of reported cases of adenovirus in West Bengal has increased, so parents should be aware of the signs and symptoms of this highly contagious virus, which can cause fever, cough, sore throat, and even death in young children. The virus spreads through direct contact with an infected person and is most common in the cooler months of the year (winter, spring, and early summer), though outbreaks can occur at any time. If untreated, adenovirus can progress to more serious complications like meningitis and encephalitis, but it most commonly causes respiratory illnesses like sinusitis, pneumonitis, and bronchiolitis, as well as gastrointestinal issues like diarrhea. However, mild cases of the flu and colds are more common.
According to Dr. Neha Rastogi Panda, Consultant in Infectious Diseases, Fortis Hospital, Gurugram, there are many different types and variants of the adenovirus family, all of which can cause different infections. Adenovirus infections can occur at any time of the year because they do not exhibit any distinctive seasonal variability. All age groups are susceptible, but children are especially vulnerable, and the full spectrum of adenoviral infections has been reported in children.
Pathologically, adenoviruses are non-enveloped, medium-sized viruses that can cause a wide range of diseases, including the cold and flu. Although infections are more common in the winter, they can happen at any time. Adenovirus infections are more likely to result in severe disease in people who already have weakened immune systems or conditions related to the respiratory or cardiovascular system.
Colds, fevers, sore throats, chest colds, pneumonia, pink eye, conjunctivitis, and stomachaches are just some of the more common illnesses people have experienced recently.
There is currently no cure for adenovirus. Unfortunately, neither vaccination nor an antiviral drug has been developed or approved for this condition. However, medications for relieving pain and other symptoms can be purchased without a prescription. The most basic method of protection against infection is to refrain from touching one's face, especially the eyes, nose, and mouth. Purify your hands and environment as often as you can.