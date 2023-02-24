Adenovirus infection: Symptoms and Key Details

What exactly is Adenovirus?

According to Dr. Neha Rastogi Panda, Consultant in Infectious Diseases, Fortis Hospital, Gurugram, there are many different types and variants of the adenovirus family, all of which can cause different infections. Adenovirus infections can occur at any time of the year because they do not exhibit any distinctive seasonal variability. All age groups are susceptible, but children are especially vulnerable, and the full spectrum of adenoviral infections has been reported in children.

Pathologically, adenoviruses are non-enveloped, medium-sized viruses that can cause a wide range of diseases, including the cold and flu. Although infections are more common in the winter, they can happen at any time. Adenovirus infections are more likely to result in severe disease in people who already have weakened immune systems or conditions related to the respiratory or cardiovascular system.