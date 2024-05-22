Apple Vision Pro Used in Surgery for First Time in Eastern India

In a groundbreaking leap forward for medical technology in eastern India, Dr. Ankur Hazarika, an esteemed chief orthopedic surgeon at GNRC Hospital's Six Mile division, has demonstrated pioneering expertise. Using an augmented reality (AR) device, notably the Apple Vision Pro device, Dr. Hazarika successfully conducted a transformative surgical procedure on a 25-year-old patient.
This landmark operation represents the inaugural deployment of such advanced technology in the region, heralding a new era of surgical precision and patient care.
The patient, grappling with a complex medical history including Femoral Head Avascular Necrosis and Hinge joint ankylosis disease over four years, faced formidable challenges in diagnosis and treatment. Despite the young age and a prior cardiac surgery nine years ago, Dr. Hazarika boldly opted for a total joint replacement procedure.
Utilizing the Apple Vision Pro device enabled meticulous surgical planning and visualization, leading to shorter operation times and accelerated patient recovery. This technological breakthrough not only reduced hospitalization duration but also significantly curtailed overall medical expenses.