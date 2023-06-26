Health

Assam CM Inaugurates Six Projects to Enhance Health Sector

With the aim to enhance health sector in the state, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurated six projects.
Assam CM Inaugurates Six Projects to Enhance Health Sector
Assam CM Inaugurates Six Projects to Enhance Health Sector
Pratidin Bureau

With the aim to enhance health sector in the state, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurated six projects during an event held at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) Auditorium on Monday.

The following are the projects inaugurated by the chief minister:

  • Ten Intensive Care Unit (ICU) Bed Project

  • National Emergency Life Support (NELS) Skill Centre at GMCH

  • Multi Disciplinary Research Unit (MRU) at GMCH

  • 32 Slice CT Scan Machine – CSR by Guwahati Refinery at GMCH

  • Oncology lab at State Cancer Institute at GMCH

  • Asset Management Portal for Medical Colleges under Directorate of Medical Education (DME)

Speaking at the event, CM Sarma said, “Today is a special day for the health sector in the state. The ICU project, state-of-the-art laboratory at Guwahati Medical College Hospital and multipurpose research project were officially dedicated to the public today as an important step towards improving health services in the state.”

“ICU has been set up in every hospital in the state under Assam critical care project. With this, the challenges faced while operating ICU have been solved. ICUs will be operated from now on under the Assam critical care project,” he added.

Assam CM Inaugurates Six Projects to Enhance Health Sector
Assam: Rs. 20K Crore to be Invested to Revamp Govt Schools, Says CM Sarma
Himanta Biswa Sarma
GMCH

Related Stories

No stories found.

No stories found.
health>>health/assam-cm-inaugurates-six-projects-to-enhance-health-sector
logo
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com