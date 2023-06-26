Assam CM Inaugurates Six Projects to Enhance Health Sector

With the aim to enhance health sector in the state, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurated six projects during an event held at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) Auditorium on Monday.
The following are the projects inaugurated by the chief minister:
Ten Intensive Care Unit (ICU) Bed Project
National Emergency Life Support (NELS) Skill Centre at GMCH
Multi Disciplinary Research Unit (MRU) at GMCH
32 Slice CT Scan Machine – CSR by Guwahati Refinery at GMCH
Oncology lab at State Cancer Institute at GMCH
Asset Management Portal for Medical Colleges under Directorate of Medical Education (DME)
Speaking at the event, CM Sarma said, “Today is a special day for the health sector in the state. The ICU project, state-of-the-art laboratory at Guwahati Medical College Hospital and multipurpose research project were officially dedicated to the public today as an important step towards improving health services in the state.”
“ICU has been set up in every hospital in the state under Assam critical care project. With this, the challenges faced while operating ICU have been solved. ICUs will be operated from now on under the Assam critical care project,” he added.