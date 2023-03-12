Assam to Soon Get South Asia’s Largest Cancer Research Facility

A cancer research facility will be soon established in Assam’s Kamrup Rural district, officials confirmed on Saturday.

According to reports, the research facility will be set up in Amingaon and the state government has already designated a plot for the project.

The research facility is touted to be South Asia’s largest cancer research facility.

Last Friday, a workshop was held under the aegis of the state government’s Medical Education and Research Department where experts had deliberated on the roadmap and operational design of the project.

The workshop to prepare a roadmap for the execution of the project was attended by internationally acclaimed oncologist Dr D Nori, along with faculty members of AIIMS, IIT Guwahati, Gauhati Medical College and Hospital and other premier medical institutions.

Siddharth Singh, Commissioner and Secretary of Medical Education and Research Department told PTI that the centre will have an attached pediatric oncology hospital for child-related cancer treatment.

Meanwhile, a pediatric cardiology wing has also been expected in the project, he added.

Singh further said that with the existing and proposed cancer treatment centres and complemented with a research facility, Assam will emerge as the state-of-the-art cancer research hub which may attract top global talent for engaging in locally relevant oncology research.

Moreover, keeping in mind the homogenous habits of the region, it has the potential to generate evidence base for better control and management of cancer, not just for the state but also for neighbouring state and countries, Singh added.