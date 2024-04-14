Breakthrough Study Reveals Hidden Dangers of Opioid Receptor Drugs

A global team of experts, led by Dr. Matthias Elgeti, a biophysicist at Leipzig University, has delved into the molecular mechanisms of drugs targeting opioid receptors. Their findings, published in the prestigious journal Nature, shed light on the multifaceted functions of opioid receptors, which not only alleviate pain but also regulate vital processes like digestion and breathing.
Collaborating with researchers from the United States and China, including Nobel laureate Brian Kobilka's team at Stanford University, Dr. Elgeti uncovered how superagonists like fentanyl stabilize a receptor state, leading to highly potent and long-lasting signal transmission. This discovery highlights the potency and peril of superagonists.
Using advanced techniques like electron spin resonance and single-molecule fluorescence spectroscopy, the team discerned various receptor states and the structural impacts of different binding partners. Opioid receptors belong to the G protein-coupled receptor (GPCR) family, pivotal in controlling numerous bodily signaling processes.
Understanding the molecular intricacies of opioid receptors and their interactions with drugs is crucial for drug development. The researchers aim to apply their findings to other GPCRs, given their structural similarities.
While the study marks a significant step in basic research, Dr. Elgeti underscores the need for further investigations into the receptor's interactions within the body's cellular environment. These insights are pivotal for developing safer and more effective medications in the future.