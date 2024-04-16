Breast Cancer to Cause a Million Deaths a Year by 2040: Lancet Commission

Breast cancer has emerged as the most prevalent form of cancer worldwide, expected to claim a staggering one million lives annually by 2040, according to a recent Lancet commission report.
Over a span of five years leading up to 2020, approximately 7.8 million women received diagnoses of breast cancer, with around 685,000 succumbing to the disease in the same year alone.
The report forecasts a significant rise in global breast cancer cases from 2.3 million in 2020 to over 3 million by 2040, with a disproportionate impact on low- and middle-income countries.
By 2040, the annual death toll from breast cancer is projected to reach one million, highlighting the urgent need for action.
The Lancet report underscores glaring disparities in access to care and the profound suffering experienced by patients, including physical symptoms, emotional distress, and financial burdens.
To address these challenges, the commission emphasizes the importance of improving communication between patients and healthcare professionals. Enhancing dialogue could enhance quality of life, body image, treatment adherence, and ultimately, survival rates.
Reshma Jagsi of Emory University School of Medicine in the US emphasizes the significance of recognizing and respecting women's rights in healthcare settings. Encouraging patient engagement and autonomy in decision-making processes is crucial for improving outcomes and ensuring dignity in care.
In summary, the Lancet commission stresses the critical role of effective communication and patient empowerment in combating breast cancer and reducing its devastating impact worldwide.