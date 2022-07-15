Centre Releases Guidelines for Management of Monkeypox Diseases

The Centre on Friday issued guidelines for the management of Monkeypox diseases. The guidelines come after the detection of the first case of the virus in Kerala.

As per the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, international passengers should avoid close contact with sick people including those with skin lesions and genital lesions, avoid contact with dead or live wild animals such as small mammals including rodents (rats, squirrels) and non-human primates (monkeys, apes).

The guidelines also suggest to avoid contacts with contaminated materials used by sick people (such as clothing, bedding, or materials used in healthcare settings) or that came into contact with infected people.

The health ministry also asked the people to consult the nearest health facility if you develop symptoms suggestive of monkey pox like fever with rash.

If anyone leaves in an area where Monkeypox has been reported and of anyone from the area develop symptoms, they should consult with doctors.

Meanwhile, the first case of monkeypox has been detected in India wherein a person who returned to Kerala from abroad was hospitalized after showing signs of monkeypox, state Health Minister Veena George informed on Thursday.

In the evening, she confirmed that he tested positive for the virus.

Earlier today, the minister told the media that the samples of the symptomatic person have been collected and sent to the National Institute of Virology for testing.

He further said that the person showed symptoms of monkeypox and he was in close contact with a monkeypox patient abroad.

It is the first case of the virus in Kerala.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), monkeypox is a viral zoonosis (a virus transmitted to humans from animals) with symptoms similar to those seen in the past in smallpox patients, although it is clinically less severe.