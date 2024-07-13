Cholera Outbreak Hits Gujarat and Kerala Amid Monsoon Season

Amid the monsoon season, a cholera outbreak has been reported in two Indian states, Gujarat and Kerala, raising public health concerns. The outbreaks were declared under the Epidemic Diseases Act on July 5th.
In Gujarat, two cholera cases were detected, leading authorities to declare a 2-kilometre radius as a cholera-affected area. The Rajkot Municipal Corporation reported that preliminary investigations suggest the infection may have spread through water brought in from outside the state. The contamination is suspected to be linked to water used to store fish before being sold in markets. As a precaution, the corporation has banned the manufacturing of all food items made of ice until September 4th.
Kerala has also reported two confirmed cholera cases, with an additional 22 individuals exhibiting symptoms of the disease. Officials suspect that these individuals may also be infected.
Cholera, caused by the bacterium Vibrio cholerae, is an acute diarrhoeal infection that spreads through contaminated water and food. The most noticeable symptoms include acute diarrhoea, vomiting, and dehydration. Without timely diagnosis and treatment, cholera can be fatal.
Symptoms of Cholera
According to the Mayo Clinic, the symptoms of cholera to be aware of include:
Acute Diarrhoea: Sudden onset leading to fluid loss of up to one litre per hour. The diarrhoea is typically watery and pale.
Dehydration: Rapid water loss can lead to severe dehydration and death if untreated.
Acute Vomiting: Accompanied by diarrhoea, vomiting prevents the patient from retaining food and water, exacerbating dehydration.
Muscle Cramps: Severe dehydration can cause intense muscle cramping.
Fainting: Triggered by dehydration.
Loss of Electrolytes: Significant water loss results in a deficit of essential minerals and electrolytes.
Health officials urge the public to be vigilant and seek immediate medical attention if symptoms arise. Proper sanitation, safe water consumption, and prompt treatment are crucial to controlling the outbreak and preventing further spread.