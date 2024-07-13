Cholera Outbreak Hits Gujarat and Kerala Amid Monsoon Season

In Gujarat, two cholera cases were detected, leading authorities to declare a 2-kilometre radius as a cholera-affected area. The Rajkot Municipal Corporation reported that preliminary investigations suggest the infection may have spread through water brought in from outside the state. The contamination is suspected to be linked to water used to store fish before being sold in markets. As a precaution, the corporation has banned the manufacturing of all food items made of ice until September 4th.