Covid-19 Cases On The Rise In North India | All You Need To Know

According to experts, there has been a recent increase in Covid-19 cases in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Bihar. This rise can be attributed to fluctuating temperatures and the emergence of new and more contagious strains of the virus. In the past 24 hours, Delhi has reported 63 new cases, while other northern states like Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar are also experiencing an upward trend. The last time Delhi reported such high numbers was in May of last year. Over the past 15 days, Delhi has recorded 459 cases, compared to 191 in the previous two weeks and 73 in the 15-day period before that.
The increase in Covid-19 infections in the northern region of India, including states such as Delhi, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar, is causing worry. This rise can be attributed to several factors, including low testing rates, the emergence of mutant variants, and the unpredictable weather conditions in North India.
In an interview with HT Digital, Dr. H Guru Prasad, the Associate Clinical Director and Head of the Internal Medicine Department at CARE Hospitals in Banjara Hills, Hyderabad, discusses the potential reasons behind the surge in Covid cases in North India.
According to Dr. Prasad, the newly discovered variants may have a higher potential for transmission compared to the previous ones. Additionally, there is a noticeable increase in cases specific to certain regions. Currently, there is a rise in cases in northern India, while in southern India, the number of cases is decreasing.
"The recent rise in Covid-19 cases in northern India is influenced by a combination of factors, including the emergence of mutant variants, low testing rates, previous waves, regional variations, and the impact of weather conditions. Staying vigilant and following preventive measures, including vaccination, remains crucial to mitigating the spread of the virus," he says.
Emergence of mutant variants: The rise in infections is linked to the emergence of highly transmissible mutant variants, including Omicron XE and BA.2, contributing significantly to the current spike³.
Testing rates and actual count: Low testing rates suggest that the actual number of cases is likely much higher, with reported figures not fully reflecting the true extent of infections.
Previous waves and variants: India has faced waves of Covid-19 cases driven by various variants, with the B.1.617 variant, known as the 'double mutant,' believed to be more transmissible than previous strains.
Regional variation: While northern states witness a surge, other regions exhibit diverse trends. For example:
Karnataka, which recently faced a spike, is now observing a decline in cases. Maharashtra has remained relatively stable over the past three fortnights.
Weather conditions: Unfavourable weather patterns, including temperature and humidity variations, play a crucial role in the recent spike by creating an environment conducive to viral transmission.
Covid-19 has the potential to induce a variety of symptoms, ranging from mild to severe. Typical symptoms include:
Fever
Cough
Weakness
Body ache
Runny nose
Stuffy nose
Headache
In more serious instances, individuals may encounter a decrease in the amount of oxygen in their blood and suffer from severe breathing difficulties, necessitating the use of mechanical assistance for breathing.
To safeguard yourself and hinder the transmission of the virus, adhere to the following instructions provided by Dr. Prasad:
Wash your hands: Regularly wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
Avoid touching your face: Refrain from touching your face, especially your eyes, nose, and mouth.
Physical distancing: Maintain a distance of at least 6 feet from others, especially in crowded places.
Wear masks: Use masks, especially during times of high transmission.
Good hygiene: Cover your mouth and nose when sneezing or coughing.
Stay hydrated: Drink plenty of fluids to stay well-hydrated.
Avoid sick people: Minimise close contact with individuals showing respiratory symptoms.
Good indoor air flow: Ensure proper ventilation indoors.
Vaccination: Get vaccinated to protect yourself and reduce the severity of symptoms.