Covid-19 Cases On The Rise In North India | All You Need To Know

Emergence of mutant variants: The rise in infections is linked to the emergence of highly transmissible mutant variants, including Omicron XE and BA.2, contributing significantly to the current spike³.

Testing rates and actual count: Low testing rates suggest that the actual number of cases is likely much higher, with reported figures not fully reflecting the true extent of infections.

Previous waves and variants: India has faced waves of Covid-19 cases driven by various variants, with the B.1.617 variant, known as the 'double mutant,' believed to be more transmissible than previous strains.

Regional variation: While northern states witness a surge, other regions exhibit diverse trends. For example:

Karnataka, which recently faced a spike, is now observing a decline in cases. Maharashtra has remained relatively stable over the past three fortnights.

Weather conditions: Unfavourable weather patterns, including temperature and humidity variations, play a crucial role in the recent spike by creating an environment conducive to viral transmission.