Diabetes Cases in India Surge by 44% in 4 Years, Says ICMR Study

Professor & HOD, Department of Medicine, Hamdard Institute of Medical Sciences & Research ' Dr. Sunil Kohli, stated that 'In State, there are around 17.8% people living with diabetes. It's important for them to maintain glycemic control, which can be made simpler with tools like CGM that help them regularly check their glucose levels. This can help people understand how their food and lifestyle affect their blood sugar. People can accordingly alter their habits and even treatment appropriately, in consultation with their doctor. As a result, they can stay in the optimal glucose range for about 17 hours daily. These connected technologies, with their linked mobile apps, can extend healthcare beyond our clinics, reaching people in their homes.

While the diabetes journey can be difficult to navigate, technology is poised to be a game-changer for diabetes care, taking personalized healthcare a step forward so that people have fewer barriers to good health.