Essential Tremor Likely to Develop into Dementia: Study

According to research, individuals with essential tremor, a condition characterized by uncontrollable shaking, have a higher likelihood of developing dementia compared to the general population.
The results will be showcased at the 76th Annual Meeting of the American Academy of Neurology, scheduled to be held in Denver and virtually from April 13 to 18, 2024.
Essential tremor is the most frequently occurring tremor condition, surpassing even the prevalence of Parkinson's disease. Apart from experiencing tremors in the arms and hands, individuals may also encounter uncontrollable shaking in the head, jaw, and voice.
"While many people living with essential tremor experience mild tremor, in some individuals, the tremor can be quite severe," said study author Elan D. Louis, MD, MSc, at University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas and a Fellow of the American Academy of Neurology. "Not only do tremors affect a person's ability to complete daily tasks such writing and eating, our study suggests that people with essential tremor also have an increased risk of developing dementia."
The research included 222 individuals with essential tremor, whose average age was 79 when the study commenced. They underwent cognitive assessments to establish whether they possessed regular cognitive abilities, mild cognitive impairment, or dementia at the beginning of the study.
The participants subsequently underwent follow-up examinations at intervals of 1.5 years, on average, for a duration of approximately five years.
At the beginning of the study, there were 168 individuals with normal cognitive abilities, 35 with mild cognitive impairment, and 19 with dementia among this group.
Throughout the study, mild cognitive impairment was observed in 59 individuals, while dementia was developed in 41 individuals.
Researchers then conducted a comparison between the rate at which individuals experienced mild cognitive impairment and dementia, along with the prevalence of these conditions, in relation to the general population. Additionally, they compared the participants to the rates and prevalence observed in individuals with Parkinson's disease.
According to the study, it was discovered that 19 per cent of the participants had dementia or developed it over the course of the research. Additionally, on average, 12 per cent of individuals diagnosed with mild cognitive impairment progressed to dementia each year. These rates were three times higher than the rates observed in the general population. However, the rates were still lower compared to individuals with Parkinson's disease, a group that experiences a higher prevalence of dementia.
Researchers also discovered that during the study, 27 per cent of participants experienced or developed mild cognitive impairment. This rate is nearly twice as high as the rate of 14.5 per cent observed in the general population but lower than the rate of 40 per cent among individuals with Parkinson's disease.
"While the majority of people with essential tremor will not develop dementia, our findings provide the basis for physicians to educate people with essential tremor and their families about the heightened risk, and any potential life changes likely to accompany this diagnosis," Louis said.