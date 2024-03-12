Essential Tremor Likely to Develop into Dementia: Study

According to the study, it was discovered that 19 per cent of the participants had dementia or developed it over the course of the research. Additionally, on average, 12 per cent of individuals diagnosed with mild cognitive impairment progressed to dementia each year. These rates were three times higher than the rates observed in the general population. However, the rates were still lower compared to individuals with Parkinson's disease, a group that experiences a higher prevalence of dementia.