Esteemed Doctors Conduct Free Medical Camp for Elderly in Guwahati Old Age Home

On Saturday, a team of esteemed doctors and healthcare professionals conducted a free medical camp at the Promod Talukdar Memorial Old Age Home in Guwahati.
The amazing team of doctors included Dr. Amal Chandra Kataki, Gynecological Surgical Oncologist and former Director of Dr. B. Borooah Cancer Institute, Dr. Ardhendu Sen, Former Professor of Medicine at Jorhat and Assam Medical College and Hospital, Dr. Kaushik Jagannath Kataki, Radiation Oncologist from Dr. B. Borooah Cancer Institute, Dr. Kaushik Baruah, Director and Consultant at Wintrobe Hospital, Dr. Aneesh Ganguly, Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeon specialized in Oral Oncology, and Dr. Abhijit Sharma, Physiotherapist.
Organized by NGO Sampoorna, Mumbai, led by Amrita Borkotoky and Anubhuti Bhattacharya, in collaboration with NGO Power and Wintrobe Hospital, Guwahati, the event aimed to provide free medical consultations and assessments for the elderly residents along with advice on holistic health and lifestyle.
The team from NGO Power was represented by Amal Ch Sharma along with Harshita Bhagwati.
The 'team of the day' also included four nurses-in-training, under the mentorship of Dr. Baruah, and four interns from NERIM BA Social Work, who provided invaluable support throughout the event.
The day commenced with an introductory address by Dr. Amal Chandra Kataki, emphasizing the importance of maintaining healthy daily habits and lifestyle especially in old age. Subsequently, the elderly attendees received comprehensive medical assessments, including vital sign measurements, blood pressure and blood sugar check ups. This was followed by personalized consultations with the doctors, social workers, nurses and the volunteers present along with the distribution of free medicines as indicated.
The event serves as a testament to the collaborative efforts of healthcare professionals and social workers in providing essential and holistic healthcare services to the elderly population.