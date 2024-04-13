Experts Find Molecular Secrets of Opioid Receptors Underlining Overdose Dangers

Every day, thousands of lives are lost worldwide due to opioid overdoses, with drugs like fentanyl posing significant risks. A collaborative effort led by Dr. Matthias Elgeti, a biophysicist from Leipzig University, alongside researchers from the United States and China, has delved into the molecular mechanisms behind these potent compounds. Their groundbreaking study, recently published in Nature, sheds light on the intricate workings of opioid receptors.
Dr. Elgeti emphasizes the medical importance of opioid receptors, which play a crucial role in pain perception and other bodily functions like digestion and breathing. Their research, conducted in partnership with Nobel laureate Brian Kobilka's team from Stanford University, reveals how superagonists like fentanyl stabilize receptor states, leading to highly efficient and long-lasting signal transmission. This discovery underscores the potency and dangers associated with such drugs.
Employing advanced techniques such as electron spin resonance and single-molecule fluorescence spectroscopy, the team identified various receptor states and the structural effects of different binding partners. Opioid receptors, belonging to the family of G protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs), govern numerous signaling processes in the body, from taste and smell to neurotransmitter and hormone regulation.
Dr. Elgeti stresses the significance of understanding molecular interactions between receptors, drugs, and signaling proteins for drug development. While this study focused on isolated opioid receptors, further research into their interactions within the body is essential for a comprehensive understanding of regulatory mechanisms. This research represents a crucial step in basic science, with the potential to inform the development of safer and more effective medications in the future.