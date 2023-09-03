Find Slot for COVID-19 Vaccines: See how to book Vaccine Appointments

Under45.in

Under45.in has introduced a clever functionality that sets up notifications via the Telegram messaging app, notifying users when vaccine slots become available in their respective districts. The brains behind this tool, Berty Thomas (@BertyThomas on Twitter), have skillfully crafted it. Users can input their state and district details, leading them to the relevant Telegram channel.

By joining the channel aligned with their district, individuals can receive timely alerts regarding open vaccination slots. Notably, a greater frequency of alerts and slot notifications is observed for major urban centers like Delhi and Pune, while channels for smaller locales such as Chandigarh may be less active.

In South Delhi, multiple alerts surfaced about available slots, complete with direct links to the self-registration portal on CoWIN. Swift response to these alerts is paramount, given the rapid depletion of slot availability.

GetJab.in

GetJab.in offers a user-friendly website that empowers users to sign up for email notifications as soon as vaccine slots open up in their districts. By inputting basic information such as name, email ID, and preferred district, users can streamline their vaccine slot search. The platform intends to incorporate SMS support in the near future. Given the substantial volume of sign-ups, users should anticipate a delay of 24 to 48 hours before receiving their initial email notification.

Developer Amit Agarwal has ingeniously crafted this open-source tool, operating within a Google Docs spreadsheet. Through the utilization of a script available on Github, users can configure email alerts after granting the tool access to their Google account. Leveraging the CoWIN API, the tool continuously monitors vaccine availability near the user's location, dispatching alerts as stocks become accessible. Users can further personalize preferences for specific vaccines like Covaxin or Covishield.

Gaining access to this Google Sheet is a straightforward process:

Duplicate the Vaccine Tracker Google Sheet within your Google Drive, preferably on a desktop. Locate and select the Vaccine Tracker menu (adjacent to the Help menu), then opt to "Enable" the script. While Google may issue permission warnings, granting access is essential for the tool's functionality. Once activated, input pincodes (separate multiple pincodes with commas), specify the email address for alert reception, and indicate the age group you're monitoring for vaccine availability. Optionally, set a start date for monitoring vaccine availability, prompting the tool to initiate checks from that date onward. Additionally, customize the frequency of slot checks, with default daily checks and flexibility for intervals as frequent as every hour.

Paytm