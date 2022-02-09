Glenmark Launch India's First Nasal Spray For Covid-19 Treatment Of Adults

India’s first nasal Covid-19 treatment for adult patients, FabiSpray, a Nitric Oxide based nasal spray, launched by Mumbai based innovation-driven global pharma company Glenmark, in partnership with SaNOtize.

As a part of the accelerated approval process, Glenmark was given the approval to manufacture and market the nasal spray by the Drugs Controller General of India.

The official statement read, “Phase 3 trial in India met the key endpoints and demonstrated reduction of viral load of 94 per cent in 24 hours and 99 per cent in 48 hours. Nitric Oxide Nasal Spray (NONS) was safe and well-tolerated in COVID-19 patients. Glenmark to market NONS under the brand name FabiSpray”.

When used, the nasal spray acts as a physical and chemical barrier against the virus, the company claimed.

"FabiSpray is designed to kill the COVID-19 virus in the upper airways. It has proven anti-microbial properties with a direct virucidal effect on SARS-CoV-2. NONS when sprayed over nasal mucosa acts as a physical and chemical barrier against the virus, preventing it from incubating and spreading to the lungs," its statement read.

The Chief Commercial Officer of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Robert Crockart said hat the spray was an effective and safe antiviral treatment for Covid-19. “We are confident it will offer patients a much needed and timely therapy option”, he said.

Crockart said, “As a leading pharmaceutical player, it is important that we are an integral part of India's fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. We are happy to receive regulatory approval for Nitric Oxide Nasal Spray (FabiSpray) and launch it in partnership with SaNOtize”.

Senior Vice President and Head of Clinical Development in Glenmark, Dr. Monika Tandon, speaking on the issue of clinical trials said, “The results from this Phase 3, double blind, placebo controlled trial are encouraging. Demonstration of reduction in the viral load has significant positive impact from a patient and community perspective. In the current scenario, with new emerging variants exhibiting high transmissibility, NONS provides a useful option in India's fight against COVID-19”.

"As per studies conducted in the Utah State University USA, NONS is proven to kill 99.9 per cent of SARS-Cov-2 virus including Alpha, Beta, Gamma, Delta, and Epsilon variant within 2 minutes," she added.

Meanwhile, one of the Principal Investigators of the study, Dr. Srikanth Krishnamurthy said, “I have had a chance to view the results of the study. Nitric Oxide Nasal Spray lowers the viral load and hastens RT-PCR negativity when used early in COVID 19 infection leading to recovery. Most importantly, viral load reduction with NONS has the potential to reduce the chain of transmission. Last but not the least, NONS being topical is safe and makes this therapeutic option very attractive".