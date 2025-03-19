GoI Says Essential Drug Price Cut Saved Patients ₹3,788 Crore Annually

As a result, the price reductions under the National List of Essential Medicines (NLEM) 2022 have averaged 17%. It is estimated that these efforts will lead to an approximate annual saving of ₹3,788 crore for patients. of Pharmaceuticals (DoP) has fixed ceiling prices for 928 scheduled formulations and retail prices for over 3,200 new drugs.

As a result, the price reductions under the National List of Essential Medicines (NLEM) 2022 have averaged 17%. It is estimated that these efforts will lead to an approximate annual saving of ₹3,788 crore for patients.

In addition, the Centre ensures affordable medicines through the Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP). This initiative provides quality drugs at prices 50-80% lower than the market rates through Jan Aushadhi Kendras.

Under the AMRIT initiative, medicines for cancer, cardiovascular diseases, and surgical implants are available at discounts of up to 50% in selected hospital pharmacies.

To further ensure the availability of essential drugs and reduce medical expenses for patients visiting public health facilities, the GoI has introduced the Free Drugs Service Initiative. Under this program, financial support is provided to state and Union Territory governments for:

106 drugs at the sub-health centre level

172 drugs at the primary health centre level

300 drugs at the community health centre level

318 drugs at the sub-district health level

381 drugs at district hospitals

Currently, the PMBJP scheme covers a product basket of 2,047 medicines and 300 surgical items, medical consumables, and devices, encompassing all major therapeutic groups. The Department of Pharmaceuticals has set a target to expand this product basket to 2,100 medicines and 310 surgical items, medical consumables, and devices by March 2031.

The prices of both scheduled and non-scheduled drugs remain under the monitoring of the NPPA to ensure affordability and accessibility for all.

