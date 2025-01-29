Guwahati: Apollo Excelcare Pioneers Two Groundbreaking Cardiac Procedures

Apollo Excelcare Hospital, Boragaon, Guwahati, continues to lead the way in healthcare excellence with its recent groundbreaking achievements in the field of cardiothoracic and vascular surgery (CTVS).

A highly skilled team of cardiac surgeons, including Dr. Manuj Kumar Saikia, Dr. Intekhab Alam, and Dr. Debashish Paul, successfully performed two novel procedures, supported by the anaesthesia, critical care, and nursing teams.

The first remarkable achievement was the execution of a hybrid procedure (Trans-Axillary MICS ASD Closure) on a 28-year-old female patient from Nagaland. Diagnosed with Atrial Septal Defect (ASD), a congenital heart defect that causes a hole in the wall separating the heart's upper chambers, the patient could have faced potential complications such as pulmonary hypertension and heart failure if untreated.

This procedure, performed using a minimally invasive approach via a midaxillary incision, marks a significant milestone as the first such procedure in Northeastern India.

Dr. Manuj Kumar Saikia explained, “The midaxillary approach is a minimally invasive technique that provides a clear view of the atrial septum. It offers the advantage of virtually no visible scarring, along with a safe and effective method to repair the defect.”

The second pioneering procedure was Bentall’s surgery on a 46-year-old female from Manipur, diagnosed with an Ascending Aortic Aneurysm. This condition involves a dangerous bulge or weakening in the ascending aorta, a vital blood vessel supplying blood to the head and arms.

Dr. Intekhab Alam highlighted the significance of the procedure: “We carefully replaced the entire ascending aorta and re-implanted the left and right coronary buttons, which significantly reduces the risks of aortic rupture and aortic dissection, potentially life-threatening conditions."

Both surgeries were completed without complications, and the patients were haemodynamically stable at the time of discharge. The families expressed deep gratitude towards the hospital team for restoring hope and providing high-quality treatment.

Dr. Seema Konwar, the Medical Superintendent of Apollo Excelcare Hospital, emphasized the hospital's commitment to excellence: "Such novel procedures are now being routinely performed at Apollo Excelcare Hospital, providing hope to thousands of patients in the region who previously had to travel outside for treatment. These advancements have opened a new era in cardiac care and raised the standard of treatment to match national and international benchmarks."

With these pioneering procedures, Apollo Excelcare Hospital continues to set the gold standard in healthcare, offering cutting-edge cardiac treatment to patients in the region and beyond.