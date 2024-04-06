Guwahati Healthcare Professionals Honored at India Business Conclave 2024

Three distinguished healthcare professionals from Guwahati, namely Dr. Pankaj Bhattacharya, Dr. Kuntilraj Borgohain, and Dr. Gitartha Roymedhi, were recognized at the India Business Conclave 2024 in the Healthcare Category on Saturday.
The prestigious event was organized by the NGO Global Triumph Foundation which took place at the Katriya Hotel and Towers in Hyderabad, where a total of 60 individuals from across the country were honored across various categories.
Dr. Pankaj Bhattacharya, a renowned Ophthalmologist and Director of Arbor Vitae Health Initiatives in Guwahati, was acknowledged for his significant contributions to the field of Ophthalmology.
Dr. Kuntilraj Borgohain, a practicing Pulmonologist in Guwahati, received recognition as a promising young Pulmonologist, lauded for his remarkable efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly in Maharashtra.
Dr. Gitartha Roymedhi, a healthcare professional and Director for Medical Facilities at the Parthona Hospital in Guwahati, was honored as a Young Emerging Healthcare Leader. His proactive initiatives to promote Medical Tourism in Assam and Northeast India were highlighted, along with his engaging presentation on the opportunities for foreign patients seeking medical services in the region.
The event was graced by Justice G. Chandriah, Chairman of the Telangana State Human Rights Commission, who attended as the Chief Guest. Representatives from the Consul General of the Republic of Korea (South Korea) in Hyderabad were also in attendance. The conclave featured informative presentations, insightful panel discussions, and valuable networking opportunities.