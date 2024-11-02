Health

Guwahati: One Dead from Monkeypox at GMCH

The Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) has reported the death of one individual from Monkeypox, who was admitted to the Neuro Surgery Department of the Cardiothoracic and Neuroscience Centre.

Following this incident, health officials have identified three individuals who came into contact with the deceased and are now affected: a nurse, a technician, and a ward boy.

In addition to these cases, another person suffering from Monkeypox is reportedly in a stable condition and is being monitored.

A GMCH source said, "The GMCH doctors are taking necessary precautions to manage the situation and prevent further spread of the virus within the facility."

The hospital is also working closely with health officials to trace additional contacts and provide appropriate care to those affected, the source added.

