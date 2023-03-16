H3N2 Virus: Things you need to know about the H3N2 virus

All about the H3N2 virus

A study published in the journal Nature Communications in 2020 discovered that the virus strains that cause flu have undergone significant changes over the last five decades as people born in the late 1960s and 1970s were infected with the virus during childhood.

But what is a Flu? It is an infectious disease caused by four types of influenza viruses: A, B, C, and D. Influenza A is further categorized into various subtypes, with H3N2 being one of them. The 1968 flu pandemic, which resulted in the deaths of roughly one million individuals worldwide and approximately 100,000 in the US, was caused by the H3N2 virus, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in the United States.

According to the IMA, this virus typically preys on people under the age of 15 or over the age of 50. Children, as well as those with co-morbidities such as asthma, diabetes, heart disease, weakened immune systems, and neurological or neurodevelopmental conditions, are more vulnerable.